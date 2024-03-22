Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The firm had revenue of C$16.33 million for the quarter.

