DT Midstream, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.8 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

