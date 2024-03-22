DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTE opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,747,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,693,000 after buying an additional 208,279 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 408,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

