DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 58,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $75.88. 602,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,487. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

