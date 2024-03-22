DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

DURECT Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

