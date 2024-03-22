Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 36,026 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,265,233.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,164,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.33 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

