Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 36,026 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,265,233.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00.
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
BROS traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,164,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.33 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
