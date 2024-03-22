e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $202.19 and last traded at $205.16. Approximately 329,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,500,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

