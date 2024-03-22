e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.56 and last traded at $193.61. Approximately 231,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,508,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

