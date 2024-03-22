E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,070.84

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1,070.84 and last traded at C$1,070.00, with a volume of 310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,050.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,033.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$979.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

