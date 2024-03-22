ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.69.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
