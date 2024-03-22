ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$2.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.69.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECN

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN Capital Company Profile

Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.73. 1,622,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,768. The firm has a market cap of C$484.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.51. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.94.

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.