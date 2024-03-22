Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBK opened at $259.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.93 and its 200 day moving average is $228.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

