Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $50,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $48.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

