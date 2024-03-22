Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.34 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714,314 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $29,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after buying an additional 3,324,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

