Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.61. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.