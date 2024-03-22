Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

