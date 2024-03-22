Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISD opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

