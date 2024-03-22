Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Raised by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.85. The company had a trading volume of 548,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $519.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.