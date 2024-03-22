Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.62. 57,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $519.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

