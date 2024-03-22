ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0600 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. ELIS has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and $46,472.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006761 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00015490 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.97 or 1.00113639 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010739 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00157733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0584868 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,974.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

