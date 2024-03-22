Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
