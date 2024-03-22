Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Endava Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Endava has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

