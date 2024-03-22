ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,003. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

