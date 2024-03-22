Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $1.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.70 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

In other news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,993.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,889 shares of company stock worth $177,753. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

