Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Up 3%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.80. 86,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 266,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

