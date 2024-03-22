enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 44,511 shares.The stock last traded at $17.82 and had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENGN shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $80,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

