ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 8.0 %

ENG stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

Featured Articles

