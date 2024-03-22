Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ENOV. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.
Enovis stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
