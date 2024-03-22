Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envela in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Envela Stock Performance

Shares of Envela stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Envela Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Envela by 1,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 205,373 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 66.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 159,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Envela by 52.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

