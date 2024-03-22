Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envela in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Envela Stock Performance
Shares of Envela stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.09.
Institutional Trading of Envela
Envela Company Profile
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Envela
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.