Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Posts Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), reports. Envela had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.72 million.

Envela Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.51. 54,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,647. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 5.35. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 1,045.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 205,373 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envela by 66.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 159,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Envela by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

