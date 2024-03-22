EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,256 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.56 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

