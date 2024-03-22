EOS Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 9% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $157.24 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001435 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001656 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,762,968 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,757,250 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

