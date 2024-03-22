Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Posts Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 178,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,488.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 245,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,181,864.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,217.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 178,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,768,467 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,488.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 335,076 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 148,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

