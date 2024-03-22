Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Posts Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

In other Epsilon Energy news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 245,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,565,217.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 376,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

