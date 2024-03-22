Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Belite Bio, Inc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLTE. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of BLTE opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of -1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

