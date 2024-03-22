Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

