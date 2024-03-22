Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OmniAb, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OmniAb in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

