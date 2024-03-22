Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

