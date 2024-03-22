Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.95) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.52). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $44.97 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,106. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.