Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PACCAR Inc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.