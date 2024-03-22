ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,962.67

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $258.79 million and approximately $41,962.67 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006643 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00015510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.22 or 0.99673857 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00156618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.19274489 USD and is down -28.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $45,174.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.