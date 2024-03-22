Ergo Price Hits $1.82 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $135.24 million and $364,067.31 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00002885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.70 or 0.00637052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00130210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00211810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,157,822 coins and its circulating supply is 74,157,762 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

