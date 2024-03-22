Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 928,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 570,815 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth about $59,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,853,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

