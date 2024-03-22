Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Escalade Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Escalade has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Escalade by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Escalade by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

