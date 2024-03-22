Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $582,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 565,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,970. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

