Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $398.87 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,321.90 or 0.05223639 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $398.87 billion and approximately $20.01 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00083615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00018284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,073,508 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

