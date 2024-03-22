Evercore ISI Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $78.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 946,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,120. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

