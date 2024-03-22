Evercore ISI Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to Underperform

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLG. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.42.

NYSE SLG opened at $54.77 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.00%.

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,378,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $12,373,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,039,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

