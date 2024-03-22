Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 242.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 341,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 107.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 324,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 217,029 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. 52,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,864. The company has a market cap of $200.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.