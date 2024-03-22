Extra Space Storage Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXR opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

